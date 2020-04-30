City officials say O’Hare’s massive $8.5 billion expansion project is moving ahead. But bleak outlook for air travel could force it to scale back.

“Anything that doesn’t have to be done, any type of facility things that don’t have to be done have all been taken out of the capital plan for the next two years,” American chief financial officer Derek Kerr said during a call with investors Thursday.

Other airports have already said they were considering postponing multi-billion dollar expansion plans because of the pandemic, including DFW Airport in Texas and San Diego’s international airport.

The planned O’Hare expansion, the biggest and most expensive in the airport’s 75-year history, is supposed to be finished by the end of 2028. The plans include the addition of a new Global Terminal and three new concourses, and is mostly funded by passenger fees, landing fees and other income.

“O’Hare 21 is a long-term project to meet the airport’s long-term needs, as well as to address needed investments in the future economic growth of the City,” said Chicago Department of Aviation spokesman Matthew McGrath, in an emailed statement. “The Terminal Area Plan, the centerpiece of the capital program, is still in the planning and design phase and is continuing.”

But Harteveldt said if Chicago thinks it can forge ahead with the expansion without taking into account the new fiscal reality for airlines, it’s “living in an alternate universe.”