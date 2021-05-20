Midwest Amtrak lines to return to full service

NORMAL — Several Illinois Amtrak trains are returning to a full schedule after a year of reduced services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Passengers will still be required to wear masks and follow Centers for Disease and Control social distancing guidelines.
Trains running between Chicago and other central and southern Illinois destinations are expected to up services July 19.
The schedule includes trains to St. Louis on the Lincoln Service, which dropped to two daily round-trips; trains to Carbondale on the Illini and Saluki lines, which were reduced to one daily round-trip; and trains to Macomb and Quincy, which dropped to one daily round-trip.
Several long-distance trains through Chicago will return to full service this summer. Long-distance trips were reduced to three days per week, but will resume regular daily schedules.
Long-distance routes returning are tips from Chicago to San Francisco, Seattle/Portland and Los Angeles.
On May 31 full service will resume for trips from Chicago to Washington, D.C., New York/Boston and New Orleans.
Amtrak will resume full service for all lines across the Midwest starting July 19, excluding routes between St. Louis and Kansas City, and between Detroit and Chicago.
Amtrak's national ridership is between 30 and 35% of pre-pandemic levels.
