Midwest Amtrak lines to return to full service

NORMAL — Several Illinois Amtrak trains are returning to a full schedule after a year of reduced services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers will still be required to wear masks and follow Centers for Disease and Control social distancing guidelines.

Trains running between Chicago and other central and southern Illinois destinations are expected to up services July 19.

The schedule includes trains to St. Louis on the Lincoln Service, which dropped to two daily round-trips; trains to Carbondale on the Illini and Saluki lines, which were reduced to one daily round-trip; and trains to Macomb and Quincy, which dropped to one daily round-trip.