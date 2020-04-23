State to reopen some parks May 1, but campgrounds, playgrounds remain closed

The sites will be open daily from sunrise until sunset for wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian use, fishing (both from the bank and boats) and mushroom collecting. Visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, beaches and concessions will be closed, and parks will not offer shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, or special events.

Visitors should bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer and face coverings. They also should:

• Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and others;

• Stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms;

• Visit alone or with members of your household;

• Visit parks that are closest to where you live;

• Return another time or day or if you arrive at a park and crowds are forming;

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.