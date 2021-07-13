United Airlines plans to buy 100 small electric planes for regional flights

United Airlines and one of its regional carriers each plan to buy up to 100 small electric planes that could be used on short-haul United flights.

The 19-seat planes could be used to fly passengers up to 250 miles by the end of the decade, United said Tuesday morning.

United’s venture fund and its partner Mesa Airlines will be investing in the company developing the plane, Sweden’s Heart Aerospace. Both airlines agreed to purchase 100 of the planes if they meet United’s specifications once developed.

“We expect the short-haul regional air travel market to play a key role in the evolution of the electric aircraft. As battery technology improves, larger-gauge aircraft should become viable but we’re not going to wait to begin the journey,” Michael Leskinen, United’s Vice President Corp Development and Investor Relations, said in a news release.

It’s United’s latest bet on new planes that are years from being ready to fly passengers but are designed to generate fewer climate-changing emissions than traditional jets.

United said last month it plans to buy 15 jets from Boom Supersonic that are designed to fly twice as fast as today’s aircraft while using sustainable aviation fuel. The planes could be used to fly passengers by 2029, United said.

In a separate deal announced in February, United and Mesa announced plans to buy up to 200 small electric air taxis from electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation. The aircraft, capable of helicopter-like vertical takeoffs and landings, could be used to help customers in urban areas get to the airport.

The Heart Aerospace planes are larger and could be used on some regional routes, such as flights between O’Hare International Airport and Purdue University Airport or San Francisco International Airport and Modesto City-County Airport. The planes could begin flying by 2026, United said.

