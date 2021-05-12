Watch now: Pritzker launches 'Time for Me to Drive' campaign to revive Illinois' tourism industry

Capitalizing on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, cabin fever and an imminent easing of pandemic restrictions, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday launched a $6 million advertising campaign to promote road-trip tourism and revive Illinois' devastated hospitality industry.

The "Time for Me to Drive" campaign makes use of a play on words from the 1978 song "Time for Me to Fly" by REO Speedwagon, a rock band that got its start in Champaign.

The campaign will focus on attracting visitors from within Illinois and from surrounding states to hundreds of sites where they can enjoy Chicago architecture, southern Illinois wineries, hiking in state parks, restaurants throughout the state and Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

"More and more travelers are ready to get back out there," Pritzker said at a news conference at the presidential library. "Recent surveys show that half of Americans plan to travel this summer, and half of them intend to drive.

"Whether you want to ease your way back into travel or are raring to go, taking the Great American Road Trip is a great way to enjoy yourself and to stay safe," the governor said.