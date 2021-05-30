Watch now: Ready for an Illinois road trip? Here's where to go.

Also on a list of 60 state-curated itineraries are hundreds of restaurants and breweries, museums and the state's seven national scenic byways and highways.

The $6 million campaign spans television, digital, radio and print spots. It has been airing in the seven states surrounding Illinois and in 18 total markets.

The first ad, a 30-second spot with a soundtrack reminiscent of REO Speedwagon's 1978 single "Time for Me To Fly," features a cameo by the Gemini Giant in Wilmington, scenes of the Chicago River and Historic Route 66, Abraham Lincoln's home in Springfield and Chestnut Mountain in Galena.

REO Speedwagon was formed at the University of Illinois in 1967 and is set to play at the 2021 Illinois State Fair, where it has performed six times since 1987, according to state fair records.

"Roll down the windows, turn up the radio and discover all that Illinois has to offer," a narrator says.

At the core of the ad and the campaign is a push for travelers to experience Illinois by car.

"Recent surveys show that half of Americans plan to travel this summer, and half of them intend to drive," Pritzker said when he announced the campaign.