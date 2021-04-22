Willis Tower’s renovated Skydeck offers a unique Chicago experience for tourists and locals alike. Here’s a sneak peek.

After being guided through the lower level museum, Willis Tower guests take the elevators up to the famous 103rd floor. The observation deck has been tweaked, allowing visitors to get right up to the line of windows to look down at the city. More wheelchair and stroller access has been added. Stancik said interactive monitors will feature content about views to the east, south and north. With the screens, the clear 50-mile view can be seen even during inclement weather.

Monitors with interactive media let guests see “Unseen Chicago” — cultural attractions that didn’t make it into any of the lower museum’s exhibits. There also will be footprints in the carpet in the area where Ferris Bueller, Cameron and Sloan put their foreheads to the glass in the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” According to Stancik, it’s a tip of the cap to the inspiration for The Ledge — the four thrilling glass floor balconies extending from the Tower.

“When I started work here, there were a lot of forehead prints on the windows. People wanted the view down. We got them closer. We built The Ledge to give you as much down as you can handle,” he said.