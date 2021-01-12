Utz to acquire Chicago-based Vitner’s as it chases salty snacks in the Midwest

“This transaction is a continuation of our strategy to successfully build long-term value and share by expanding in major metropolitan areas, like we did in New York City in 1994, Boston in 2004, Pittsburgh in 2006 and Atlanta in 2011,” Dylan Lissette, CEO of Utz, said in a news release. “This acquisition strengthens our competitive position and will be a spark for continued growth in the Midwest.”

The Vitner’s purchase marks Utz’s third major acquisition since it went public in August. The company in November announced it was buying the On the Border brand for $480 million and a month earlier bought H.K. Anderson peanut butter-filled pretzels from Conagra Brands. In 2019 Utz bought Snyder of Berlin from Conagra and merged with Kitchen Cooked, headquartered in Farmington, Illinois.

Snacking has been on the rise in the U.S. for years as people get away from eating three square meals a day. The behavior accelerated during the pandemic. Sales of salty snacks in the Chicago market rose 9% during the 52 weeks ended Nov. 29, according to IRI data cited by Utz.