Volunteers sought to care for trees near Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park,
Volunteers sought to care for trees near Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park,

lincoln pic 2

Volunteers for the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial work near the park entrance in May 2016.

 LISA MORRISON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Volunteers are needed to "adopt an island" along the Lincoln Memorial Parkway west of Decatur.

The spaces are near the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, which is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, off Route 36 or west off Mount Auburn Road.

In fall 2018, 175 trees were planted along the parkway in 16 islands of up to five trees.

Helpers agree to visit twice a month from May to October, rake or cut off developing weeds, water trees and tie back limbs.

Email Marge Evans at mmedec@aol.com​ for more information.

