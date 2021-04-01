Watch now: 77 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — More than 500 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in the area, McLean County Health Department data shows.
An additional 77 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday and 467 people isolating at home brings that total to 544. There have been 15,622 confirmed cases in the county since last year, with 14,917 people considered recovered.
While the number of McLean County residents reported as COVID patients increased by one (now 31) on Thursday, MCHD said a "technical issue" prevented the department from sharing any other hospital data, including the percentage of intensive care unit and regular beds filled, as well as the number of COVID patients in the county's two hospitals.
McLean County is part of the state's coronavirus Region 2, which has not met a standard set by the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-related hospitalizations. The number of such patients continues to rise in the region, with IDPH reporting 128 people hospitalized Wednesday, an increase of eight from the day before.
No additional deaths were reported Thursday.
Statewide, 3,526 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, the highest one-day total since Feb. 5.
That drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 3.5 percent, a high since Feb. 3, as more than 96,000 test results were reported over the previous 24 hours. Another 25 COVID-19-positive Illinoisans were reported to have died over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 21,326 since the pandemic began.
Vaccine update
More than 73,000 vaccines have been administered in McLean County as of Thursday, with around 14% of the county's overall population (about 24,500) having received both doses.
MCHD opened five new first-dose clinics for next week.
Clinics will be at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Tuesday-Wednesday, as well as Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.