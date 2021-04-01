Watch now: 77 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — More than 500 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in the area, McLean County Health Department data shows.

An additional 77 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday and 467 people isolating at home brings that total to 544. There have been 15,622 confirmed cases in the county since last year, with 14,917 people considered recovered.

While the number of McLean County residents reported as COVID patients increased by one (now 31) on Thursday, MCHD said a "technical issue" prevented the department from sharing any other hospital data, including the percentage of intensive care unit and regular beds filled, as well as the number of COVID patients in the county's two hospitals.

McLean County is part of the state's coronavirus Region 2, which has not met a standard set by the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-related hospitalizations. The number of such patients continues to rise in the region, with IDPH reporting 128 people hospitalized Wednesday, an increase of eight from the day before.

No additional deaths were reported Thursday.