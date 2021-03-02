Watch now: A Polar Plunge at home? Special Olympics fundraiser adjusts amid pandemic

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,100 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 13,000 young athletes ages two through seven with and without intellectual disabilities.

But the fundraising efforts prove that people can adapt to anything, he said.

“More than 600 people had already participated as of Monday,” he said. “We have raised just over $61,000 so far.”

Bill Kemp, librarian at the McLean County Museum of History, participates in the Polar Plunge every year.

“It was disappointing that we couldn’t have the plunge, but I raised money and had help from my family,” he said. “We used buckets of ice water and then we sent out a little summary to our donors.”

While the Polar Plunge is a popular event, Fitzpatrick said there is a silver lining.