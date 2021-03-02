Watch now: A Polar Plunge at home? Special Olympics fundraiser adjusts amid pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — There is a new take on the largest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics.
Over the past 22 years, more than 84,000 participants have raised $23.5 million with the annual Polar Plunge, held at Miller Park Lake in Bloomington. But this year, because of the pandemic, the Polar Plunge has been re-tooled and re-named to “Polar Plunge at Home.”
“It’s going to be all virtual and everybody is doing it at home,” said Jim Fitzpatrick, senior director of development for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. “We have had people do some very interesting things. The Normal Police Department had the Normal Fire Department spray them down. The Bloomington Police had a slip and slide event. People are doing it in kiddie pools with ice water and they are getting creative with it.”
Last year, the event was held Feb. 22, before the pandemic arrived. More than 900 people jumped into a freezing cold Miller Park Lake where in the week prior, crews had cut out a hole in the frozen lake.
“We didn’t want to introduce the word cancel and so, this is something that someone can do at home or in their backyard or with friends,” he said. “We wanted to keep it going.”
Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,100 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 13,000 young athletes ages two through seven with and without intellectual disabilities.
The games, held in Bloomington-Normal, were cancelled last year, but Fitzpatrick said they will return this year, although with some changes, which officials are still working out.
But the fundraising efforts prove that people can adapt to anything, he said.
“More than 600 people had already participated as of Monday,” he said. “We have raised just over $61,000 so far.”
Bill Kemp, librarian at the McLean County Museum of History, participates in the Polar Plunge every year.
“It was disappointing that we couldn’t have the plunge, but I raised money and had help from my family,” he said. “We used buckets of ice water and then we sent out a little summary to our donors.”
While the Polar Plunge is a popular event, Fitzpatrick said there is a silver lining.
“You always love to have the grand event at Miller Park every year and the one in Bloomington is one of the largest ones in the state,” he added. “So we don’t have that party atmosphere, but people are doing it on their own. People are taking videos and posting those on-line and so we get the advantage of having a lot of people doing it over a period of time and keep the effort going, rather than just in one day, like in the past. It’s important to get that message of what Special Olympics is pushed out there.”
Participants can "Plunge At Home" through March 14, and are encouraged to commemorate the plunge with photos and videos on social media. They are asked to tag Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook/Instagram/TikTok: @specialolympicsillinois; Twitter: @so_illinois, and use the official Plunge hashtag: #beboldgetcold.
Photos: Taking a dip at Miller Park Lake in Bloomington
