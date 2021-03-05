Watch now: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum breaks barriers in naming new director

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has a new leader.
Friday morning, the library's board of trustees voted unanimously for Christina Shutt to serve as its new executive director.
Shutt is the fifth person to serve in the role, and the first person of color to hold the title.
"Christina Shutt brings tremendous expertise to the job, as well as new perspectives on how to interpret the life, legacy and lessons of Abraham Lincoln," said Ray LaHood, chairman of the ALPLM Board of Trustees.
Shutt, 34, is currently the executive director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, Arkansas — a role she has served in since 2016. Under her leadership, Arkansas' African American museum of history and culture center saw significant increases in visitor audience, fundraising and exhibition development, as it was awarded national museum accreditation for the first time — becoming the ninth Black culture museum in the United States to receive the designation.
With her impending relocation to Springfield, Shutt looks forward to finding new and innovate ways to shine a light on the area's history and stories that are often overlooked.
The people who surrounded Abraham Lincoln throughout his life is one area she plans to explore in her new role.
"The museum already talks about people like Mrs. Elizabeth Keckley," Shutt said. "There are ways to elevate that and talk more about some of the African Americans and other communities that were involved in Lincoln's life, and that had an impact on the way he thought about decisions that he made as President, as Senator, as a lawyer, and in all the different hats that he wore."
Even though Shutt's entire interview and hiring process took place virtually, she and her husband, John, decided to take a trip to Springfield in October to see the museum, learn about the community and witness the work already being done. They also wanted to gain insight into what else Illinois' state capital has to offer. Even though it was early in the hiring process, Shutt wanted to prepare herself and her family, just in case she was offered the position.
"He actually fell in love with Springfield," said Shutt, of her husband's thoughts following their trip. "He commented frequently about how it would be a great place to raise our son."
Isaacson, Miller search firm was hired to assist the board in identifying candidates like Shutt for the position that was vacated by former ALPLM executive director Alan Lowe a year and a half ago. Gov. JB Pritzker fired Lowe from the role in September 2019, after he loaned a copy of the Gettysburg Address to an organization operated by political commentator Glenn Beck without going through the proper channels.
Since Lowe's departure, ALPLM Chief of Staff Melissa Coultas has served as interim director. She will continued to serve in that interim role until Shutt begins on June 8.
"I think we've done really, really good work," said LaHood of the board's selection, following the unanimous vote at Friday's meeting. "I think we've set a very high bar for taking the library and museum to a new level."
Of the final four candidates the ALPLM's 11-member board considered, Shutt was the only person of color. However, she made her vision for the future of the library and museum known and grabbed the attention of the board.
"They were all great candidates," board-member Kathryn Harris said. "But her star shined brighter."
In answering the board and search firm's questions, Harris says Shutt's enthusiasm and experience was constantly on display.
Following Friday's announcement of her hiring, Shutt's enthusiasm and excitement for her new role was still palpable. A native of Kansas City, Shutt says she plans to lean on the community for insight in telling untold stories, and identifying stories to shine a brighter light on.
"We'll have lots of good community conversations in the fall, to engage with people and to hear their stories," she said.
Prior to serving as the executive director of Arkansas' African American museum of history and culture, Shutt — who has a bachelor's degree in history from Central Methodist University and two master's degrees in library science/archival management and history from Simmons University — worked at Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., where she was an associate librarian for special collections and instruction.
Even though Shutt is set to begin her new role on June 8, since the ALPLM is an independent state agency within the executive branch of state government, the Senate must approve of her appointment.
However, LaHood said he fully expects the appointment to be approved, based on his conversations with Pritzker and Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz.
"A barrier-breaker in her own right, Christina comes to the ALPLM with formidable experience in lifting up historically marginalized voices and ensuring they are heard and understood in the greater American narrative — and in turn, the American present," Pritzker said in a statement. "Abraham Lincoln's legacy is not only a critical piece of comprehending our nation's past; but also in understanding how to navigate our future. I have every faith in Christina as the best person to guide ALPLM forward and help make the life and legacy of Lincoln more accessible to all Illinoisans."