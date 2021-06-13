Watch now: As gas tops $3 a gallon in McLean County, experts say the prices are here to stay for a while

LEROY — On Sunday afternoon, gas at the Casey's on Chestnut Street in LeRoy was going for $3.19 a gallon.

To refuel the white SUV that Richard Jaso and his family were taking from southern Indiana to Minneapolis, boat in tow, he'd have to spend about $50 — but, he said, things could be worse.

"It's better than $4 — or $5," he told The Pantagraph. "I've seen $5 before and I didn't like that. That was back when we were used to $1.50."

Prices certainly aren't at the levels they were last year, he added, remembering lows of around $2 a gallon last summer, when supply outpaced demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaso's memory is consistent with data from Boston-based GasBuddy, a technology company that runs apps and websites aimed at aggregating real-time fuel prices across the U.S, which recorded a low average of $1.75 a gallon in late April 2020.

But with pandemic-era restrictions easing across the country and travelers hitting the road once again, demand is now outpacing supply.

GasBuddy's head petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said a "very challenging 2020 forced oil companies to take several steps backward as prices and demand plummeted last year."

"While oil production is now moving in the right direction, we're in catch-up mode to searing hot gasoline demand and the imbalance has pushed prices up notably," he wrote.

As of Sunday, AAA placed the average national gas price for a regular gallon of fuel at $3.07 — but drivers in some states are feeling the hit to the pocketbook more than others.

According to AAA, Illinois has the eighth-highest average in the U.S., sitting at $3.35 a gallon. Illinois was also among the top 10 states to see that average fluctuate in the past week, jumping up by 15 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy reported that increases in the national average price have continued for seven straight weeks, and analysts say the situation isn't likely to get any better — or at least, not yet.

"Our current gas prices likely won't change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring any major curveballs to supply and demand," De Haan said.

While prices at multiple stations in LeRoy hovered at the $3.19 mark Sunday, prices in the Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area were reportedly higher: AAA put the average price of a gallon of at $3.26 that same afternoon. That's the same average reported for the entirety of McLean County.

While Jaso said his family did make some modifications in their lives due to the pandemic — "we didn't go into restaurants for a year" — they continued to take road trips "up North," trying to avoid interacting with people as much as possible.

The low gas prices back then helped, he said, but the high prices haven't deterred the family from continuing to travel. The latest data from AAA indicates he isn't alone: Around Memorial Day, the federation estimated around 37 million Americans would hit the road, marking a "substantial increase from 2020."

"Last year was quiet," Jaso said. "People are moving this year — everybody is trying to make up for what they lost last year. I think we're going to see that everywhere we go."

