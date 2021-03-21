Watch now: Assess risk before 'spring fever' leads to harm

BLOOMINGTON — Don’t let “spring fever” lead to harm to yourself or our natural areas in your eagerness to get outside and explore.
Perhaps you got a new kayak or canoe for Christmas or maybe a new bicycle and you are itching to try them out the minute the weather gets warmer. Are you aware of the risks you face and how to limit them?
Riding your bike on muddy trails will not only get your bicycle dirty, it can cause ruts and considerable erosion.
Even hiking on muddy trails can cause problems, especially if you go outside the edges of the trail to avoid mud or standing water, thereby widening the trail and potentially trampling sensitive vegetation.
Spring is also a time when birds are nesting and other animals, such as deer and foxes, are giving birth.
Don’t disturb sensitive nesting birds, such as bald eagles. Keep your distance and obey exclusionary signs.
Paddling — whether it’s canoeing, kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding — deserves concentrated risk evaluation in the spring, in particular.
We already have had some nice warm days but Rachel Iversen, a certified paddling instructor and assistant director of adventure programs at Illinois State University, reminds us there are hidden dangers.
“We forget that the water on the lakes and rivers warms up a lot more slowly” than the air, said Iversen. “You want to dress for the water temperature.”
While we already have had high temperatures near 70 degrees, the ice melted rather recently in places such as Comlara Park’s Evergreen Lake.
Perhaps the chances of capsizing and winding up in the water are small, but the consequences can be huge. Your body loses heat 25 times faster in water than in air.
“If you get submerged in cold water and you’re not insulated, you’ll have difficulty breathing and difficulty controlling your motor skills. It’s hard to rescue yourself or swim to shore,” said Iversen.
Cold water immersion researcher Gordon Giesbrecht — also known as Doctor Popsicle — came up with the 1-10-1 phrase to remember the effects of falling into cold water.
You have one minute to gain control of your breathing; 10 minutes of meaningful movement before losing effective use of your arms and legs; one hour before hypothermia could lead to unconsciousness.
There are ways to buy yourself extra time by dressing properly. That means a drysuit or a wetsuit.
A drysuit has gaskets on the wrists and neck and either built-in socks or gaskets on the ankles to keep the water out. You still need to wear insulating clothing underneath. Its main drawback is price — several hundred dollars to $1,000 or more.
A wetsuit made of neoprene provides varying degrees of insulation, depending on the thickness, said Iversen. Paddlers generally wear a sleeveless wetsuit, called a farmer John or famer Jane, to provide more freedom of arm movement.
Wearing a properly fitted life jacket or personal flotation device is important any time of year but particularly when the water is cold and, as mentioned earlier, you can lose motor control and swimming ability more quickly.
According to the recreational boating statistics report issued by the U.S. Coast Guard in June 2020, 79% of fatal boating accident victims drowned and, where life jacket usage was reported, 86% of those victims were not wearing a life jacket.
Another thing to consider before venturing on creeks and rivers, such as the Mackinaw River, in spring is what might have changed since last year. This winter’s ice storms and strong winds could have downed trees and large limbs in the river like they did in your yard. The difference is that you might not be able to get around them.
Trees blocking waterways are sometimes called “strainers.” They let water through, like a strainer, but catch other things — such as people — potentially holding them underwater.
Don’t paddle in times of high water or flooding. Scout ahead where you can. Go slow around bends when you can’t see what’s ahead. Plan your escape route.
Keep an eye on the forecast. Weather can change dramatically.
"A wind advisory is not when you go hike in the forest," said Iversen.
As long as you are aware of the risks and how to minimize or eliminate them, spring can be a wonderful time to explore the outdoors.
After the chill of winter, “it makes you appreciate the warmth,” said Iversen. Plus, at the end of the day, “It feels cozy to put on a jacket or sit by the fire,” she said.
Exploring restored wetland, prairie at The Grove
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota