Watch now: Bloomington-Normal day cares facing labor shortage, capacity limits

NORMAL — Two days after Wilma Moore moved herself and her three children to Bloomington-Normal, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order that declared the COVID-19 pandemic a public health emergency in Illinois and urged all nonessential businesses and services to shut down.

The stay-at-home order temporarily closed day cares across the state as a means of curbing COVID's spread, but a few were allowed to stay open to care for the children of essential workers.

Moore, who worked through a temp agency in food service at a local hospital, wasn't an essential worker, which meant she couldn't find a day care for her youngest child.

Even as day cares started to reopen, Moore said her financial situation remained a barrier. A day care that she could afford was nearly 20 minutes across town; another woman she was interested in kept calling her for a month, reassuring her that when openings were available, Moore's children would be next in line.

"There are some that I really like that are at capacity now, but some of them, the workers aren't coming back to work," Moore said. "They're short-staffed, so they have to let the kids go. That's now on the parents. It's rough."

Day care facilities in Bloomington-Normal have been at or near capacity for months. Staffing is one of the lead causes , but “COVID has definitely exacerbated the problem, 100%,” said Tia Griffin, director at Katie’s Kids Learning Center at The Links.

Before the pandemic began, Katie’s Kids was already heading toward full, “but it’s kind of been an upward trend since then,” Griffin said.

COVID mitigations cut capacity during the pandemic, but since those restrictions were lifted, facilities have had to cut the number of classrooms they can offer — thereby decreasing the number of openings for children — because they don’t have enough support staff and teachers.

“Early child care has always had staffing issues,” because these jobs pay low wages for hard work, Griffin said. “We’re used to it because we are in early childhood, but this is ridiculous.”

BJ Wilken, executive director and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA, said his facility has begun offering additional incentives, like signing and retention bonuses and an increased starting wage, to aid in the effort to bring on more staff. But he hasn’t seen the return on that investment yet.

“I think we’re trying to do the best we can with the levers we can pull,” he said, though the staffing issues are “compounded by the economic situation.” Low wages and raised unemployment benefits have left several industries across Illinois and the country facing similar staffing concerns.



“Combine all of that and then throw Rivian recruitment into the mix … and it’s really created a significant shortage of the labor pool in our community,” Wilken said.



“We’re keeping a 10:1 ratio (of students to staff), but if we were able to find additional staff, we could certainly take many more (students),” he said.

Parents have been turned away or stuck on waiting lists at some day care facilities, including the Bloomington-Normal YMCA.

“We are at capacity and we have currently a wait list of about 22,” Wilken said at the beginning of June. “And the reason we’re at capacity is really a staffing issue. We can’t find staff. We’re not even finding applicants to even come in and interview.”

Doria Salamone-Matczak, a KinderCare district leader who oversees Washington KinderCare in Bloomington, said while their facility is “not terribly understaffed,” the state of Illinois is in the midst of a staffing crisis in child care.

“Families need to be able to get back to work, and for them to do that they need us. Helping support the teaching community is really something that we need to do,” she said.

Salamone-Matczak also said while Washington KinderCare does have some openings, they’re “pretty niche-y” and don’t necessarily work with every parent’s schedule.

That's been an issue for Moore, who, because of the pandemic, has worked different jobs since moving to the area. A person at one job, a remote position in which Moore worked from home, told her it shouldn't be possible to hear her children in the background while she worked.

"I'm like, 'I'm sorry, everyone is working from home right now, there is a global pandemic,'" Moore said. "I can't make it completely quiet; I've even locked myself in my room and my 3-year-old says, 'Mommy, Mommy!' It was horrible."

Moore said she's still trying to figure out how she'll get steady employment with her children being out of day care.

"How can you get a job if your children are with you?" she said. "I can't go to an interview if I'm going to take all three of my children with me. That already shows the boss that I don't have child care, so I will not be a good candidate for this job and they're not going to hire me."

Because her youngest child will be 4 years old by the start of the school year, Moore said she hopes that him going to school part-time will give her a window in which to operate: She can go on interviews and hopefully find a day care opening for the hours he won’t be in school.