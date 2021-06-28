 Skip to main content
Watch now: Chicago woman crowned Miss Illinois USA 2021 at Braden Auditorium

It was nearly 22 months since the previous Miss Illinois USA pageant at Illinois State University, as last year’s event that would have crowned Miss Illinois USA 2021 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NORMAL — Representing “Greater Midwest,” Sydni Dion Bennett, of Chicago, was crowned Miss Illinois USA 2021 on Sunday night at Braden Auditorium.

Abby Foster, representing East Central, won first runner-up; Angel Reyes, representing Hermosa, took second runner-up; Ciara Jasso, representing Northern Illinois, won third runner-up; and Catherine Kennebeck, representing Barrington, won fourth runner-up.

Miss Illinois USA 2021 pageant

Miss Illinois USA 2021 contestants took a final walk across the Braden Auditorium stage Sunday afternoon before the night's event that would crown a winner.

The field of 71 contestants was narrowed to 20 after preliminary rounds earlier Sunday.

Anne Marie Kamps, an Illinois State University graduate representing Bloomington-Normal, did not place in the top 20.

Miss Illinois USA 2020 pageant winners

Top 20
1. Sydni Dion Bennett (Greater Midwest)
2. Abby Foster (East Central)
3. Angel Reyes (Hermosa)
4. Ciara Jasso (Northern Illinois)
5. Catherine Kennebeck (Barrington)
6. Ramya Kondaveeti (Oak Lawn)
7. Katie Stapleton (Tazewell County)
8. Megan Bargiel (Huntley)
9. Anna-Victoria Von Kerens (South Chicago)
10. Ebony Jacobs (Jewel of Chicago)
11. Felisa Wiley (Downers Grove)
12. Sydney Wilhelm (River North)
13. Tyler Forbes (Greater Chicago)
14. Missy Galvin (Lakeshore)
15. Miranda Fenzau (Orland Park)
16. Grace Rodi (DuPage County)
17. Nia Bolden (Windy City)
18. Kristina Decheva (Oakbrook)
19. Kylee Solberg (Magnificent Mile)
20. Lizbeth Rios (Kane County)

Gissell Bahena, representing Chicago Midway, won Miss Illinois Teen USA 2021 on Saturday night at Braden Auditorium.

In its sixth year at ISU, the Miss Illinois USA pageant returned for its fifth event at the university, as the 2020 pageant was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bennett will compete at the Miss USA Pageant — the 70th edition — on Nov. 29 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Miss USA winner will compete at the Miss Universe Pageant in December in Costa Rica.

+1 
Sydni Dion Bennett

Bennett

 PHOTO PROVIDED
