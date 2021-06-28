Watch now: Chicago woman crowned Miss Illinois USA 2021 at Braden Auditorium

NORMAL — Representing “Greater Midwest,” Sydni Dion Bennett, of Chicago, was crowned Miss Illinois USA 2021 on Sunday night at Braden Auditorium.

Abby Foster, representing East Central, won first runner-up; Angel Reyes, representing Hermosa, took second runner-up; Ciara Jasso, representing Northern Illinois, won third runner-up; and Catherine Kennebeck, representing Barrington, won fourth runner-up.

The field of 71 contestants was narrowed to 20 after preliminary rounds earlier Sunday.

Anne Marie Kamps, an Illinois State University graduate representing Bloomington-Normal, did not place in the top 20.

Gissell Bahena, representing Chicago Midway, won Miss Illinois Teen USA 2021 on Saturday night at Braden Auditorium.

In its sixth year at ISU, the Miss Illinois USA pageant returned for its fifth event at the university, as the 2020 pageant was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bennett will compete at the Miss USA Pageant — the 70th edition — on Nov. 29 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Miss USA winner will compete at the Miss Universe Pageant in December in Costa Rica.

