Watch now: Faith in Action expanding

CHENOA — Faith in Action of Bloomington-Normal's reach will stretch a little further into McLean County starting this week.

Executive Director Doretta Herr said the Normal-based nonprofit organization will start taking applications from people who live in Chenoa on Thursday, making it the seventh municipality served by the transportation-focused organization.

"We'll open it up and ... if we see that we can handle the demand, then it's no problem," Herr told The Pantagraph.

About 12 people in the area have signed up to volunteer as drivers, taking people aged 60 and over to wherever they may need to go.

Between the Twin Cities, Downs, Heyworth, Hudson and Towanda already, the group is splitting 450 people in need of rides among 490 volunteer drivers.

Some volunteers also do light tasks for seniors, depending on the person and the need. While transportation is the priority, Herr said individual volunteers may be willing to do grocery shopping or household tasks, like changing a light bulb.

"It's really the volunteers deciding what they will take," Herr said, adding that a two-to-four hour commitment per month is all that is necessary to work with the nonprofit, which is "always looking" for more volunteers.

All seniors are eligible to apply for the transportation services, although wheelchair transportation isn't formally offered since rides are provided by volunteers driving their own cars.

Faith in Action is an interfaith nonprofit that's been active in McLean County for 15 years.

