Lindor, Zimmer homer in Indians' 4-3 win over White Sox

CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each homered and drove in two runs, propelling the Cleveland Indians to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Aaron Civale (1-0) struck out a career-high nine and allowed two runs over six innings in his first start of the season.

Brad Hand gave up an RBI single to Yasmani Grandal in the ninth before picking up his second save for the Indians, who never trailed.

"It definitely helped when we got out to an early lead and made me feel more comfortable," Civale said. "We've got some really good hitters, so when you get the lead, you've got to keep it."

White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who had been isolated in a downtown hotel after experiencing a cough and a stuffy nose Monday, returned to the team during batting practice after testing negative for COVID-19.

The 58-year-old was tested at a Cleveland hospital and said he was diagnosed with a chest cold. He did not miss a game because the series opener was rained out.