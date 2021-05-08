Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Happy early Mother's Day everyone! Celebrate Mother's Day with us this week as reporters across our three newsrooms feature stories with new mothers and plenty of adorable baby photos.
This week reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give all the highlights in community, government, and education news in Central Illinois. Stay tuned to the end for a conversation about all the cute baby photos featured with our Mother's Day series!
To read more on any of the stories mentioned in Long Story Short, visit The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short:
Central Illinois could become the Silicon Valley of EVs.
Normal council members clash, approve Rivian property annex, rezoning, and site plan amendment.
Decatur City Council signals approval for Business 51 road, streetscape improvements.
Newly seated Mattoon City Council approves public works projects.
Facing cancer, mom sees daughter in ISU graduation a year early.
Bloomington art exhibit chronicles challenges of diabetes.
Decatur students embark on careers right out of high school.
Eastern Illinois University committee recommends changing Douglas Hall name.
Basketball assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Ron Coleman leave for Kentucky.
Street stock driver Jeremy Nichols racing against his own cars.
Suspect arrested on attempted murder charges in Decatur shooting.
