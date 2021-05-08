Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Happy early Mother's Day everyone! Celebrate Mother's Day with us this week as reporters across our three newsrooms feature stories with new mothers and plenty of adorable baby photos.

This week reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give all the highlights in community, government, and education news in Central Illinois. Stay tuned to the end for a conversation about all the cute baby photos featured with our Mother's Day series!

To read more on any of the stories mentioned in Long Story Short, visit The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's Long Story Short:

Central Illinois could become the Silicon Valley of EVs.