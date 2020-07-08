Listen to those seeking unalienable rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After over 401 years (1619-2020) resolving, justly, the negative consequences of this country’s “original sin,” slavery, is not, and will not, be easy. However, it can begin easliy and simply by repeatedly actually listening and learning what African Americans are and have been saying verbally and nonverbally for over four centuries.

As stated by the Founding Fathers: “All men (humans) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, ….”

Post this nation’s antebellum era in Confederate states, precepts and perceptions on which our Constitution is based included all as stated in Amendments 13 through 15.

However, since 1865 until now, many institutions in “these United States” have, in practice, been overtly biased. This is especially true of police institutions. Their protocol differs manifestly as follows: 1. "To protect and serve” when interacting with white citizens (as well as to respect) 2. To practice slave patrol protocols of antebellum days when interacting with African Americans – especially males. These protocols were, of course not rooted in nor directed to protect, respect and serve, but often the opposite across these United States.