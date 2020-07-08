Listen to those seeking unalienable rights

After over 401 years (1619-2020) resolving, justly, the negative consequences of this country’s “original sin,” slavery, is not, and will not, be easy. However, it can begin easliy and simply by repeatedly actually listening and learning what African Americans are and have been saying verbally and nonverbally for over four centuries.
As stated by the Founding Fathers: “All men (humans) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, ….”
Post this nation’s antebellum era in Confederate states, precepts and perceptions on which our Constitution is based included all as stated in Amendments 13 through 15.
However, since 1865 until now, many institutions in “these United States” have, in practice, been overtly biased. This is especially true of police institutions. Their protocol differs manifestly as follows: 1. "To protect and serve” when interacting with white citizens (as well as to respect) 2. To practice slave patrol protocols of antebellum days when interacting with African Americans – especially males. These protocols were, of course not rooted in nor directed to protect, respect and serve, but often the opposite across these United States.
It almost seems police persons find it almost incredible and intolerable to see African American males as equal, articulate citizens with the aforementioned “unalienable rights” that “all” humans “are endowed by their Creator with.”
Finally, I also discern that perhaps the police and non-police persons are focused on diminishing the self-confidence, self-esteem, peace, progress and prosperity of those non-caucasians they intimidate, demean, obstruct, etc. to dissuade them from pursuing “the American Dream.”
Let’s remember the finale of “Roots,” Alex Haley’s best-seller, which confirms the consequences of purpose, planning and persistence: Ultimately Alex Haley found Kunta Kinte. African Americans know how to persist in faith to attain their “unalienable Rights” individually and together. Please listen and learn – understand.
Evelyn L. Johnson, Bloomington
