Little Annie

A murder charge and 18 other counts have been filed against a teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald's drive-thru, police said Saturday.
A trio of Bloomington religious institutions are taking steps this year toward massive construction projects involving their places of worship, representing more than $20 million in new building development.
A Downs man has been charged with burglary at three Bloomington storage facilities.
Firefighters were called to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 201 N. Lee St. after a passerby discovered smoke coming from the structure around 3:30 a.m., said Lexington Fire Chief Jason Bierkenbeil.
Bloomington-Normal baseball didn't have a better friend than Mike Brown. The Lexington native unexpectedly died this week at age 51.
Police said a Decatur woman, faced with her husband pleading with her not to take the car without him, ran him over with it instead.
A Normal man in McLean County jail custody sprayed liquid from a plastic bottle at two correctional officers, prosecutors say.
A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airplane will offer rides from April 29 to May 2 at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
The suicide of an Illinois businessman shines a spotlight on a rare but serious condition: Post-COVID psychosis.
Post-COVID psychosis occurs within months of infection, and is marked by hallucinations or delusions, as well as strong negative feelings such as fear and anxiety.
An unidentified person fired a gunshot through the victim’s apartment door on North Hershey Road.