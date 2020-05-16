Live golf returns to TV with a different look at Seminole

For the television audience, it's about golf.

This will be the first live action on TV since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12 — Hideki Matsuyama started with a 63. And it will be the first of back-to-back Sundays of golf on TV. On May 24, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning play Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a match at Medalist with $10 million going to COVID-19 relief.

One difference is Seminole, the Donald Ross design along the Atlantic Ocean that has hosted the game's best for nearly a century but has never been seen on TV.

"Within the golf community, the golf course is a big part of why people are excited about it," McIlroy said on the podcast. "The Walker Cup is there next year. It's four of the best players in the world, not two of the best and two NFL players. It's a pure golf match."

All four players have endorsements with TaylorMade, the sponsor of the exhibition.

McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world, has won four majors. Johnson played with him at three of those victories. They had talked about playing together as a team in the Zurich Classic before the pandemic shut down golf.

The PGA Tour has had 10 tournaments canceled or postponed since the last one completed, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"It's definitely exciting just to play," Johnson said. "Obviously with no live sports really on right now, I think the world needs something to watch, so I think hopefully we can go out and put on a good show."

