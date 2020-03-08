Logano holds off Harvick in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Elliott started on the pole while Harvick — who has won nine times in Phoenix — also was on the front row. Elliott led the first 61 laps of the race before Harvick beat him off pit road following the first caution.

An early wreck involved three of the front-runners, including Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. Hamlin's Toyota made contact with the left rear of Keselowski's Ford as they were fighting for position following a restart. The collision left Blaney with nowhere to go and all three ended up with at least minor damage after sliding up into the wall. Keselowski and Hamlin were able to stay in the race but Blaney's car was too heavily damaged to continue.

Keselowski was able to recover and eventually led 82 laps before settling for a 11th-place finish.

Hamlin won the Daytona 500 three weeks ago and also won at Phoenix in November, but finished 20th on Sunday. It was a bit of bad luck for Blaney, who was the Cup points leader coming into the race and agreed to an multiyear extension with Team Penske on Friday. He finished 37th.

"It stinks we get taken out early like that, but that's just part of it," Blaney said.