Lombardi helps Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24

Outside of Michigan State's football program, few expected the Spartans to beat No. 13 Michigan.
The people who mattered, though, had all the confidence they needed to pull off the upset.
Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards, including 196 to Ricky White, and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun the Wolverines 27-24 on Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.
"I know we were three-touchdown underdogs, but everybody on this team knew going into the game that we had a chance and we had a good chance," Lombardi said.
The Spartans (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker's debut as coach in the rivalry.
Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban, who did it in 1995. The former Colorado coach started his career as a graduate assistant for Saban at Michigan State in 1997.
"Just to be mentioned in the same breath with coach Saban is humbling for me," Tucker said. "But it's more about our players and our staff coming together."
The Wolverines (1-1, 1-1) were favored to win by 20-plus points and ended up needing a late score to avoid losing by double digits.
Jim Harbaugh's team never led and didn't appear to have much energy in front of family and friends in their mostly empty stadium that holds 110,000-plus fans when there isn't a pandemic.
Michigan's Joe Milton was 32 of 51 for 300 yards and ran 12 times for 59 yards.
Northwestern 21, Iowa 20: Jesse Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, and Northwestern erased an early 17-point deficit to beat Iowa at Iowa City.
The Wildcats outscored the Hawkeyes 21-3 after the first quarter, eating up clock and keeping the Hawkeye offense out of rhythm.
Peyton Ramsey threw for 130 yards on 11-of-18 passing and ran for another 26 yards, and Isaiah Bowser had 25 carries for 85 yards for the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference).
Spencer Petras threw all three of his interceptions in the second half, the last one on a tipped ball that linebacker Blake Gallagher picked off, allowing Northwestern to go into victory formation.
Iowa's 17-0 first-quarter lead came after Northwestern gifted the Hawkeyes (0-2, 0-2) with two turnovers — a muffed punt inside the 5-yard line and a fumble near midfield. From there, though, Northwestern regained control.
Kyric McGowan scored on a 3-yard run and Brown scored from the 1 to pull the Wildcats within 20-14.
No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21: At Piscataway, N.J., Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 17 Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers in a game that almost included a crazy touchdown.
Penix had TD tosses of 15, 2 and 1 yard. He also scored on a quarterback sneak as the Hoosiers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) followed up their stunning win over then-No. 8 Penn State last week.
The wacky play came with less than two minutes to go when Rutgers seemed to score on a 55-yard play that involved at least seven laterals. After a review, however, it was ruled that receiver Shameen Jones' pitch was an illegal forward pass, spoiling a wild celebration for the Scarlet Knights.
Ty Fryfogel caught the 15-yard TD pass just 1:43 after Penix scored, giving the Hoosier a 20-7 halftime lead. Tight end Peyton Hendershot caught the short TD flips in the second half and Charles Campbell added three field goals.
Noah Vedral threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Bo Melton and Kay'Ron Adams scored on a 37-yard run for Rutgers (1-1, 1-1). The game was Greg Schiano's at home since starting his second stint as coach with a win at Michigan State last week.
Penix finished 17 of 26 for 238 yards. Whop Philyor had five catches for 137 yards.
Maryland 45, Minnesota 44, OT: A crazy, thrilling game ended abruptly in overtime when Minnesota's Brock Walker missed a conversion kick after a potential tying touchdown, giving Maryland a stunning comeback victory late Friday night at College Park, Md.
After the Terrapins rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Joseph Peterino kicked the extra point to give the Terrapins — who came in as 19-point underdogs — a 45-38 lead.
Minnesota answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Seth Green before Walker's extra-point try sailed wide right to end this Big Ten duel.
Tagovailoa went 26 for 35 for 394 yards and three touchdowns in his second college start. He also ran for 59 yards and two scores to help the Terrapins (1-1) bounce back from a season-opening 43-3 loss to Northwestern.
He became the first Maryland quarterback to throw for 300 yards since Caleb Rowe against Virginia in 2013.
Jake Funk ran for a career-best 221 yards, and Maryland totaled a whopping 675 yards of offense.
Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 207 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 41 carries for Minnesota (0-2).
Wisconsin outbreak: Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers' football program has increased to 22.
Alvarez told ESPN's "College GameDay" that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. Alvarez said school officials would decide Tuesday whether to go ahead with the ninth-ranked Badgers' scheduled Nov. 7 home game with Purdue.
"We're still having additions in our cases, and that's something we've got to get our arms around and control it," Alvarez said.
The Badgers (1-0) had been scheduled to play at Nebraska (0-1) on Saturday, but Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday they were calling off that game and pausing team activities for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program.
The Wisconsin-Nebraska game won't be rescheduled.
