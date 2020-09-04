Madigan hearings to begin next week

A majority vote of the committee is needed to authorize charges, so at least one Democrat would be needed for this to occur.

Speaking in a separate interview, Welch said the first meeting of the panel will mainly be for organizational and scheduling purposes and to decide on how the process will unfold. But he said it is uncertain whether the committee will hear testimony from Madigan himself.

“Under the rule, the committee has the right to call witnesses and issue subpoenas. I anticipate talking about all of that with the committee next week when we organize,” he said. “Speaker Madigan certainly will have that right (to testify) if he so chooses. He certainly has a right to also have legal counsel, if he so chooses. I can tell you what I'm committed to. And that's giving Speaker Madigan due process and a fair hearing, and the opportunity to participate if he so chooses.”

But the rules do not specify what constitutes a chargeable offense, something Wehrli said the General Assembly needs to address.