Madrigal's first 4 big league hits help White Sox top KC 9-2

Scott Barlow (1-1) took the loss for the Royals, who wound up getting swept.

"There are things we need to clean up and get better at. But there are things we're doing well," Royals manager Mike Matheny said, "and when we're doing them well we need to make sure we're pointing that out, too. Bottom line is we play this game for W's and right now they're hard to come by."

Madrigal, the fourth overall pick out of Oregon State in the 2018 draft, had been hitless through two games. He finally got the first of his career in the third inning — and the White Sox made sure he got the ball — then added another in the fifth before scoring on a bases-loaded walk.

Madrigal put an exclamation mark on his big afternoon in the seventh. He led off with a single and scored the go-ahead run on Jose Abreu's base hit, then singled again and drove in his first career run when the White Sox batted through the lineup.

If not for Salvador Perez beating him to first base in the ninth, it would have been even more spectacular.

"I think he was a little calmer," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "After the first hit he was much more relaxed. When you get to the big leagues, one of the things you want to do is get that one out of the way."