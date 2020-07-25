Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs' facility

"Being at the front line during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system," Duvernay-Tardif said. "I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

Mahomes said he respected Duvernay-Tardif's decision, even if it means the Chiefs need to break in a new right guard.

"I think it surprises anyone," Mahomes said, "but at the same time you respect his decision. He's a guy who's been on the front lines and working with people suffering from COVID day to day.

"He understands it and his decision was to stay there and he wanted to keep helping in that capacity. You have to respect the decision."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose mother was a doctor, also wasn't surprised by the decision.

"I understand the dedication it takes to be a doctor," he said. "We're all blessed to have doctors in our lives. They're givers; they're not takers. They're healers. They want the best for you. So Larry has that quality, and you're seeing it to the utmost here.