Man, 20, accused of gunning down Chicago rapper Tray Savage, signed to Chief Keef’s record label

A former Chicago man was extradited from Texas to Cook County to face murder charges in the shooting death of a Chicago rapper signed to Chief Keef’s record label.
Demitri Jackson, now 20, was recently arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on a murder warrant related to the June 2020 shooting death of Kentray Young.
During a bail hearing broadcast Sunday on YouTube, Judge David R. Navarro denied Jackson bail and ordered him back to court later this week.
Young, 26, who performed under the name Tray Savage, was signed to Glory Boyz Entertainment, owned by Keef and fellow Chicago drill rapper Fredo Santana. He was killed around 11 a.m. June 19 in the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.
In court, prosecutors said Jackson and Young were affiliated with the same street gang faction but gave no indication what led up to the shooting.
The pair briefly “interacted” with each other from their vehicles before both men drove away in different directions before the shooting, authorities said.
About 15 minutes later, Jackson’s white Mazda SUV was driven back to the block and parked. Young’s car returned shortly after, and the men interacted again. Jackson then moved his SUV to block street traffic before opening fire on Young’s vehicle as he tried to drive away, prosecutors said.
The gunshot struck Young in the neck and traveled to his shoulder, authorities said. Young’s car struck several parked cars before coming to a stop. He was later pronounced dead.
Jackson allegedly reversed his SUV and fled. The Mazda was found burning in an alley the following day.
Chicago police, who have had numerous prior run-ins with Jackson, recognized his unmasked face from video at a convenience store captured just before Young’s shooting, prosecutors said. Officers also recognized Jackson’s walk, with a permanent limp from being shot in 2018, authorities said.
Jackson’s private attorney, Thomas Hallock, argued against denying his client bail, explaining that Jackson was cooperative with authorities and left Chicago only after his grandmother’s death from cancer last fall.
But the judge granted the prosecution’s no bail request, adding that Jackson faced natural life in prison if convicted. He was scheduled to return to court Friday.