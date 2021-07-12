Man ambushed outside Cook County Jail shot 64 times

CHICAGO — A man apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, police said.

The shooting Saturday night killed Londre Sylvester, 31, a police report said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sylvester had “just been released” from custody after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects "exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” the police report said.

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene, police said.

A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalized in good condition, police said. A second woman, in her 30s, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said.

