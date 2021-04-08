Man faces weapons charge in connection with Chicago road-rage shooting that left toddler critically injured

A 43-year-old man is facing a weapons charge in connection with a Lake Shore Drive shooting that left a 1-year-old boy critically injured, police said Thursday.

Jushawn Brown was arrested by Chicago police after he was identified as a person who fired shots at another vehicle in traffic in Tuesday’s road-rage incident. Brown faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon as a felon. He is set to appear in bond court later Thursday.

Kayden Swann, who police say was riding in Brown’s vehicle, was shot in the head when someone in an SUV fired at their vehicle.

A good Samaritan who was driving by after the vehicle crashed near Monroe Drive stopped and took the boy and a woman to Northwestern Memorial Hospital several blocks away.

Kayden remained in very critical condition Wednesday in the pediatric ICU at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he had been taken Tuesday from Northwestern. He was in a medical coma to protect his brain and was on a ventilator, Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer and medical director of the pediatric ICU at Lurie’s, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0