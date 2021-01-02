Man shot in West Side police involved shooting charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man was charged with attempted murder of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was involved with shooting him Friday afternoon in the West Side's Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Jermaine Morris, 34, of Chicago, was arrested about 12:20 p.m. Friday shortly after the shooting, which happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

Morris was shot during the incident and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition. His case will be heard in bond court later Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, police said.

It was not clear on Saturday if at least one other suspect, who police said had been taken into custody in connection with the incident, were facing any charges.

Crime scene tape roped off 13th Street for about a block, as well as an alley near Kedvale. Several officers were fanned out throughout the alley, some searching the snowy ground.

The department released few other details about the shooting. At the scene, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern told reporters that officials would not be speaking to the media, as detectives were still gathering information about the incident. Instead, officials released a written statement.

The statement did not make clear whether the officer had shot the person who was hospitalized. When asked, Ahern said the details were still being investigated.

