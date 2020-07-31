Manfred, Clark talk as baseball struggles with coronavirus

"That's a concern of mine," said Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, who was out with the virus earlier. "I speak for the entire Rockies team — we want to go out and play. ... Anything that pops up negatively, in terms of this virus situation, could hinder that. So yeah, I'm concerned. I would rather not see any more positive cases."

The six idled teams Friday represented 20 percent of MLB.

"I don't think there's a person that thought that this would be seamless," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said. "We are being as safe as we possibly can, but we also understand that this virus is very strong and doesn't have borders."

The Marlins received another positive test result, and 18 of their players and two staff members have been infected, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made, said none of the Marlins has shown serious symptoms. But officials were concerned that the latest positive test result came five days after the team was last together and played its most recent game.

The person said the infected Marlins left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for an 18-hour trip to Miami, where they will remain together in quarantine.