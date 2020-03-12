March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to coronavirus

The 64-team women's field was to be revealed Monday. The NCAA women's tournament began in 1982 and it, too, has become a big event, raising the profile of the sport.

"I'm disappointed but I totally understand. I really feel for the senior student-athletes; every student athlete, but particularly the seniors because this is their last chance for the fans," said Oregon women's coach Kelly Graves, whose team would have entered the tournament as favorites to reach the Final Four in New Orleans. "There's something more important than the games going on. I've kind of come to grips to that a little more than a few hours ago."

Games would have started on the men's side on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, before spreading out to eight sites from coast-to-coast from next Thursday through Sunday. The women's tournament was scheduled to begin March 20, with first- and second-round games to be played at 16 sites on or near the campuses of the top teams.

The men's Final Four was to be played April 4 and 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The semifinals and final typically pack football stadiums for the games, and after the champion is crowned the best moments of the year's tournament are wrapped up into the "One Shining Moment" montage that has become a staple of CBS' television coverage through the years.