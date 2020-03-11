Marquette's Howard hoping to cap career with long NCAA run

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard will leave Marquette as one of the most dynamic scorers in Big East history. He has the most career points of any active Division I player and leads the nation in points per game this season.

The one achievement that has eluded the 5-foot-11 senior guard is an NCAA Tournament victory. Howard is seeking one last chance to rectify that.

"It means a lot to win in March," Howard said. "As a team, it's something we haven't accomplished. It's something personally I haven't accomplished. We're definitely working toward making that goal a realization."

First the Golden Eagles must get into the tournament.

Ranked 18th just three weeks ago, Marquette (18-12) has lost six of its last seven games. Although many mock brackets still have Marquette in the NCAA field, the Golden Eagles could help their cause by winning their first Big East Tournament game Thursday against No. 16 Seton Hall (21-9) in New York.