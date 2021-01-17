Marshall hires Alabama assistant Huff as football coach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Marshall has given Alabama's Charles Huff his first head coaching job.

Marshall announced Huff's hiring Sunday. Huff spent the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide's associate head coach and running backs coach and is widely known as a top recruiter.

The 37-year-old Huff is Marshall's first Black head football coach. He is a 2005 graduate of Hampton, where he played center, guard, fullback and tight end.

Huff replaces Conference USA coach of the year Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed. Marshall started the season 7-0 and moved up to No. 15 in The Associated Press poll before losing its final three games. Holliday went 85-54 in 11 seasons, winning the league title in 2014.

"My family and I are so excited to be joining the Marshall University football program," Huff said in a statement. "The history, tradition and passionate fan base this university has is second to none.

"To the current players, former players, fans and supporters, it's time to unite like never before. We've got work to do and we need everyone working together to take this program to the next level!"

Marshall's Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Monday to approve Huff's contract. An introductory news conference will be held later.