Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs

"I don't want to say (I'm) licking my chops, but I feel like based on our season's performance to date, (it's) the best chance for us to go out and really have a chance to win and get a second championship," Keselowski said.

Chase Elliott has three wins this season and seemed steady enough to advance for the first time in four tries, but he's below the cutline, tied with teammate Alex Bowman in sixth.

The Hendrick Motorsports drivers, along with Busch from Chip Ganassi Racing, are trying to put a Chevrolet in the championship race for the first time since Jimmie Johnson won his seventh title in 2016.

Elliott is hoping to show he's ready to race with the big boys, noting the drivers ahead of him "are very familiar faces to the final four." He's NASCAR's most popular driver, with a chance to take the next step in his career.

"I feel good. I feel probably better than I ever have and as relaxed as I ever have," Elliott said. "I think the more that you can embrace that moment and embrace that situation and really enjoy that time, the better you'll be prepared for a final four one day if you ever get there."

