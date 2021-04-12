Masters is a win for Hideki Matsuyama, and for Japan

"I'm really happy," Matsuyama said, significant because they were the only words he spoke without his interpreter.

All of Japan had reason to celebrate.

The week at Augusta National began with 17-year-old Tsubasa Kajitani winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Nine days later, Japan had its first male winner of a major championship, which feels certain to have a lasting effect.

Adam Scott can attest to that.

One of his endorsement contracts take him to the Japan Open, and he has seen the popularity of the game and the passion for its stars. He played alongside Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa, the first Japanese star of this generation.

Scott had not felt that ignored since he played with Woods and Phil Mickelson in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

"He's a bit like a Tiger Woods to the rest of the world," he said of Matsuyama, who went on to win that week.

Now picture Matsuyama in a green jacket.

"I can't imagine what it's going to be like," Matsuyama said, this time through his interpreter. "But what a thrill and honor it will be for me to take the green jacket back to Japan. And I'm really looking forward to it."