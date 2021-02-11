Mayoral, council candidate forums scheduled CNcopy

NORMAL — Twin City residents can question their potential elected officials through several public forums this month and next.

Candidates for Bloomington and Normal mayor and council will participate in forums hosted by The League of Women Voters of McLean County and WGLT. Those organizations will accept questions from the public in advance, then pose some of them to the candidates. A Bloomington mayoral forum was held Feb. 16.

“I hope people come out to these forums to learn what these candidates are doing to make our local community better,” said Katie Pratt, voter services co-chair for the league.

Forums will be at 6 p.m. on the following dates at Illinois State University Galleries at Uptown Station. Here is the remaining schedule:

• March 2, Normal mayor (candidate Marc Tiritilli and incumbent Chris Koos).

• March 14, Bloomington council Wards 1 and 5 (candidates Susan Feldkamp, Jamie Mathy, Guadalupe Diaz and incumbent Joni Painter).

• March 16, Bloomington council Wards 3 and 9 (candidates J Balmer, Bob Clay, Gary Lambert, incumbent Mboka Mwilambwe; Kimberly Bray, Sheheryar Muftee and Greg Rodriguez).