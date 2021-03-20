MCAC Amateur Exhibition announces winners

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State University student Emma Oliver is the winner of the Merwin Medal for best of show at the McLean County Arts Center 94th annual Amateur Exhibition. Oliver's winning piece, “Ethel,” also took first place in the University Sculpture category.
Fariba Murray received the Ashley Ritter Award for Most Promising Art. Her work “Nasturtium” received first place in the adult graphics division.
The exhibition featuring 135 works will be on display through April 9 in the Brandt Gallery of the McLean County Arts Center, Bloomington.
Winning entries are:
High school students
Graphics: Jack Miller, first; Kathleen Heuer, second.
Sculpture: Colin Norsworthy, first; Gabriel Tobin, second.
Painting: Haley Webb, first; Gabrielle Thomas, second.
Photography: Braden Kralis, first.
University
Graphics: Amy Yeager, first; Draper Matthews, second.
Sculpture: Emma Oliver, first; Cooper Gibson, second.
Painting: Jeanna Campbell, first; Shahrbanoo Hamzeh, second.
Photography: Danielle Keresztes, first; Torie Knibbs, second.