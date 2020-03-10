McIlroy trying to end spell of no repeat winners at Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — No one has ever won back-to-back at The Players Championship since it moved to the TPC Sawgrass in 1982. Rory McIlroy might have as good a chance as anyone before him.

He seems to have a chance every week he plays.

"I don't think you ever need an extra motivation when you come to this golf tournament," McIlroy said. "But to be the first one to defend here would be very cool."

McIlroy showed up at The Players with some measure of disappointment from not winning last week at Bay Hill. He was two shots behind going into the final round and made two double bogeys that ended his chances of repeating his title in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Even so, it was his seventh consecutive top-5 finish in PGA Tour events dating to his victory in the Tour Championship last August, territory only Tiger Woods has occupied over the last 20 years. It explains why McIlroy has returned to No. 1 in the world. It explains why he is the favorite to win on the thrill-a-minute Players Stadium course at the TPC Sawgrass.

It guarantees nothing. Not here.