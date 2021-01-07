McLean County adds 50 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,139.
At this time 931 individuals are isolating at home, while 11,052 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 184,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.8% through Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Forty McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care. Local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside the county, and McLean County residents may receive care outside the county. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use and 38 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.
There have been 116 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.
In its daily news release, MCHD also noted the COVID-19 vaccine is still very limited and vaccination of health care workers in hospital and non-hospital settings with the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Phase 1a continues. Estimates from the Illinois Department of Public Health are that the state will remain in Phase 1a of the vaccination distribution process for several more weeks before moving on the Phase 1b.
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and older will be included in Phase 1b, making this a large group of citizens eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Frontline essential workers include first responders, persons working in education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, and staff at shelters and day cares. When vaccine becomes available for Phase 1b, information will be released using various media outlets and made available on the MCHD website.
For Tier 3 mitigations metrics to possibly be relaxed, a region must experience less than 12% positivity rate for three consecutive days AND greater than 20% available ICU and hospital bed availability AND declining seven-day average COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
Gov. Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state is watching data to ensure that progress has been maintained after the holidays and is looking at Jan. 15 as the date when the state will determine if any region will be able to move out of Tier 3 mitigations.
Where Region 2 stands:
• Percent positivity for three consecutive days – 11 consecutive days under 12% (seven-day rolling average) - We meet this metric but our positivity rate is increasing, currently at 9.6%
• ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days – 21.3% ICU beds and 25.3% med/surg beds – ICU 11 consecutive day over 20% and med/surg beds- 11 consecutive days over 20% - We meet this metric
• Declining seven-day average COVID hospitalizations in seven of the last 10 days – 10 days of COVID hospitalized patient decreases – We meet this metric.
