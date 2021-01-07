McLean County adds 50 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,139.

At this time 931 individuals are isolating at home, while 11,052 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 184,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.8% through Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Forty McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care. Local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside the county, and McLean County residents may receive care outside the county. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use and 38 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 116 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.