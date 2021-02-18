McLean County Democrats: 'We appreciate everything that Rep. Madigan has been able to do'

BLOOMINGTON — The head of the McLean County Democrats said that the local party appreciates state House Rep. Michael Madigan's leadership over his long tenure. The Chicago Democrat and longtime speaker resigned Thursday.

“We appreciate everything that Rep. Madigan has been able to do in his time as a representative and we’re sure his presence will be missed in the Illinois House,” Cortesi said. “Now it’ll be up to the voters in his district to choose a new representative.”

Cortesi said that even without Madigan in the House, he still believes Democrats in Illinois will be able to accomplish their goals.

“I don’t think that’s going to change much without Rep. Madigan,” he said. “I think Speaker Welch is going to do an outstanding job. I’m excited to see and get a new set of eyes, a fresh perspective on things that Illinoisans want to see from their state government.