McLean County Democrats: 'We appreciate everything that Rep. Madigan has been able to do'
Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, walks toward the podium on an elevated platform at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield before the legislative session begins May 21. The Illinois House of Representatives conducted its spring session at the center instead of in its chamber in the Illinois Capitol building a few blocks away because it afforded more space to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than three decades as one of the most powerful men in the state, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faced an uncertain political future as 2020 neared its end. 

BLOOMINGTON — The head of the McLean County Democrats said that the local party appreciates state House Rep. Michael Madigan's leadership over his long tenure. The Chicago Democrat and longtime speaker resigned Thursday. 

“We appreciate everything that Rep. Madigan has been able to do in his time as a representative and we’re sure his presence will be missed in the Illinois House,” Cortesi said. “Now it’ll be up to the voters in his district to choose a new representative.”

Cortesi said that even without Madigan in the House, he still believes Democrats in Illinois will be able to accomplish their goals.

“I don’t think that’s going to change much without Rep. Madigan,” he said. “I think Speaker Welch is going to do an outstanding job. I’m excited to see and get a new set of eyes, a fresh perspective on things that Illinoisans want to see from their state government. 

Cortesi said the election of Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch to succeed Madigan as speaker was a step forward for Illinois Democrats seeking better representation of their constituents. 

“I think Democrats in Illinois and here in McLean County are working hard to become a more diverse party, to make sure that we have people in places of leadership that reflect the makeup of our citizens. That’s just one more example of how we’re able to do that,” he said.

This story will be updated. 

REACTION: Michael Madigan resignation

