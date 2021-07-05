This is a database from the Illinois State Police.
McLean County sex offender database
Illinois overpaid millions in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Now there’s a way for people to keep the money.
If you’re one of the 76,000 Illinois residents who received $123 million in excess regular unemployment benefits since the pandemic hit, you may be able to keep the money — as long as you haven’t already repaid it.
A Normal man was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one charge of possessing cannabis with the intent to deliver.
A Bloomington man is charged with aggravated battery after police say he was involved in a fight that caused fatal injury.
Two were injured after a Springfield man apparently drove the wrong way on Interstate 55 and collided with another vehicle early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
A Bloomington man in McLean County jail custody must wait a week before bond can be set on aggravated battery charges.
Three northern Illinois residents were released from the McLean County jail Thursday on burglary and theft charges.
A look at business openings and closings in Bloomington, Normal and Central Illinois. Have one to add? Email teggert@pantagraph.com.
The suspects fled after the victim sprayed them with a type of pepper spray, police said.
A new business on the courthouse square, an improved car wash along a commercial corridor and two new restaurants are some of the economic developments expected across the city this summer.
A man charged with the murder of his mother and accused of fleeing to Grundy County with the body in the front passenger seat of a car, covered in cardboard, told police and paramedics he suffocated her, authorities said.