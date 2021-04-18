Mercedes homers, White Sox complete sweep over Red Sox

BOSTON — Yermín Mercedes opened Chicago's three-run fourth inning with a long homer, and the White Sox completed a sweep of their split-admission doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday with a 5-1 victory.

Nick Madrigal had two hits and drove in two runs for Chicago, which climbed back to .500 at 8-8.

In the opener, Tim Anderson homered on the game's first pitch and Dallas Keuchel pitched five solid innings in a 3-2 victory.

The teams play the series finale Monday morning in Boston's annual Patriots' Day Game with a scheduled 10:05 a.m. (Central) first pitch.

Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.55 ERA) is slated to go for the White Sox against Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 2.08).

For the first time since the Red Sox started playing their annual Patriots' Day game in 1959, Monday's contest will not be in held in conjunction with the Boston Marathon, which was moved to Oct. 11 due to the state's limits on crowds because of the pandemic.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI single for Boston's lone run in the second game.

Back wearing their traditional white uniforms with red letters and numbers in the nightcap, the Red Sox lost for the third time in four games after their nine-game winning streak.