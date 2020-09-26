Mets eliminated from playoffs, then swept by Nats in DH

"That was great to be able to go out in a high-leverage situation, especially this whole month, and to be able to do that with some added Adrenalin," Graveman said.

Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but that was it for the A's, whose hitting is hardly where they would hope.

"It was the situational at-bats that cost us today. That's really what did it," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I thought early on there was a lot of energy, good at-bats."

Sox reliever suspended: Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox reliever Jimmy Cordero for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for hitting the Cubs' Willson Contreras with a pitch.

Manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game, and he and pitching coach Don Cooper were also fined. Renteria, who served his suspension on Saturday, expected Cordero to appeal his punishment.

"They did what they had to do," Renteria said. "They have a protocol that they instituted this year. They're trying to stay consistent and follow it, so just abide by it."