Mets eliminated from playoffs, then swept by Nats in DH

The New York Mets were eliminated from playoff contention in a mistake-filled loss to the Nationals in the opener of a doubleheader on Saturday, and not much changed in the nightcap as an error extended a big inning for Washington, which won 5-3 to sweep the twinbill.
Entering Saturday, the Mets (26-33) needed to win their three remaining games and receive help from multiple teams to sneak into the final wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs. Instead, New York is in danger of finishing tied with Washington (25-34) in the NL East cellar.
Trea Turner started off the Nationals' decisive third inning of the second game with a homer to left field off Rick Porcello (1-7). Yadiel Hernández and Kurt Suzuki drove in runs for before first baseman Alonso's fielding error with two out opened the door for two unearned runs.
Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer, his team-leading 14th, off Aníbal Sánchez (4-5) into the visitor's bullpen in the fourth.
Todd Frazier had a run-scoring single in the sixth for New York, but reliever Wander Suero struck out two batters with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Daniel Hudson worked the seventh for his 10th save.
In the first game, New York couldn't hold a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning and lost 4-3, ensuring it would miss the postseason for the fourth straight year.
"It's the toughest loss of the year because it takes us out of what we were trying to achieve," Mets manager Luis Rojas said.
Andrew Stevenson hit two homers — including one inside the park — for the Nationals, and Max Scherzer (5-4) worked six solid innings to finish with a winning record for the 11th consecutive season, tying Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.
Yankees 11, Marlins 4: DJ LeMahieu is on the verge of a first in more than a century of Major League Baseball: the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both the American and National Leagues.
Luke Voit is about to become a more common name atop the leaderboards but part of an illustrious list, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Alex Rodriguez as New York Yankees to top the majors in home runs.
"I've always admired the Babe," Voit said after the Yankees woke up from their latest slump to beat the Miami Marlins and solidify their hold on the AL's No. 5 postseason seed.
"It's just awesome company. That guy hit 700 home runs (714 to be exact). That means I got to start hitting like 150 a year to catch up to him. So that's never going to happen."
Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer. José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox is second with 19.
LeMahieu had his fourth four-hit game and three RBIs while raising his average to .359. He passed Washington's Juan Soto (.351) for the big league lead and opened a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson of the White Sox, second in the AL at .337.
"This game's been around for a long time, and I think anyone who's watched knows just how special a player DJ LeMahieu's been for us in these two years," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado. Ed Delahanty hit .410 for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the NL championship in 1899; he is credited by some researchers with the 1902 AL championship at .376, while others accept Nap Lajoie as winning that title at .378 despite lacking the plate appearances required in more modern times.
Mariners 5, Athletics 1: The Oakland Athletics would like to be swinging better in late September with the playoffs fast approaching.
J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the A's 5-1 in extra innings Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Kyle Seager added a two-run homer in the eighth for the Mariners, who bounced back from a tough loss a night earlier.
Tommy La Stella tripled to begin the sixth, but the A's couldn't capitalize against former Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-3).
"That was great to be able to go out in a high-leverage situation, especially this whole month, and to be able to do that with some added Adrenalin," Graveman said.
Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but that was it for the A's, whose hitting is hardly where they would hope.
"It was the situational at-bats that cost us today. That's really what did it," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I thought early on there was a lot of energy, good at-bats."
Sox reliever suspended: Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox reliever Jimmy Cordero for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for hitting the Cubs' Willson Contreras with a pitch.
Manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game, and he and pitching coach Don Cooper were also fined. Renteria, who served his suspension on Saturday, expected Cordero to appeal his punishment.
"They did what they had to do," Renteria said. "They have a protocol that they instituted this year. They're trying to stay consistent and follow it, so just abide by it."
Cordero, Renteria and Cooper were ejected from Friday's 10-0 loss by plate umpire Dan Bellino after Cordero hit Contreras with a pitch in the seventh inning. Cordero said after the game it was unintentional and he simply threw a bad pitch.
Pence retires: Four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence announced his retirement Saturday following 14 major league seasons.
The 37-year-old Pence wrote on his Twitter page: "Nothing can really prepare you for this part of your career when you have to say: I am retiring from baseball. Forever thankful and Gr8ful."
Most recently he was a fan favorite for the San Francisco Giants, helping the club to a pair of World Series championships after being acquired from the Phillies at the 2012 trade deadline.
A career .279 hitter, Pence had 244 home runs and 942 RBIs playing for Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Texas.
The Giants released him last month from a second stint with the club after Pence batted just .096 with two homers and six RBIs in 17 games.
He always believed he would be back with the Giants — it just took a season-long detour with the Rangers last year for his reunion to come together.
Pence reinvented his swing during 2018 with San Francisco, played winter ball in the Dominican Republic to further perfect it, then batted .297 with 18 homers, 17 doubles and 59 RBIs over 83 games for Texas in 2019.
He was part of the Giants' 2012 and '14 World Series champion teams.
Pence signed a $3 million, one-year contract in February to return to San Francisco.
Samardzija cut: The San Francisco Giants released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija, a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab.
Samardzija, an 11-game winner in 2019, was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers days before his contract was to expire.
The 35-year-old pitcher signed a $90 million, five-year contract with San Francisco in December 2015, but spent much of his Giants tenure sidelined by injuries.
"I usually sit on the bench for a few minutes before I get ready to go. Sitting there was definitely a little emotional. You take for granted all those times before you've done it," Samardzija said of reflecting Friday.
"You're just always going to be there and you're always going to have that opportunity. I think we all know time goes by real fast. Sitting there looking at the stadium, it's tough. I've had a lot of fun here, very much enjoyed my time. It's been a first-class organization. I was just taking it all in."
Samardzija allowed a two-run homer to Fernando Tatís Jr. among his three hits surrendered in three innings of Friday's 6-5 loss to the Padres. It was his fourth start of 2020 and first appearance since Aug. 7.
He was 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA this season after significant time at the club's Sacramento alternate training site trying to recover — a challenge given there were no minor league rehab assignments to get ready.
The Giants weren't going to have a start for him if they make the playoffs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!