Meyer believes Jacksonville 'is the place' he can win in NFL

"I'm not going to be running around like a nut on the practice field," he said. "Those days are gone. I know what it's supposed to look like and I want to be very demanding of everyone. It's something I'm going to watch very closely. ... I had that surgery in 2014 that really helped things. But it's just something that I watch very closely."

— Meyer insisted he won't coach at the college level again. Not at Texas. Not at Notre Dame. Not anywhere, ever.

"The times are changing. College football is different now," he said. "The days of coaching the way you did back when I was at Bowling Green or when I was an assistant coach, I mean, the whole country has changed. Everything has changed, so you have to adapt. Those who adapt have success and those who don't, fail."

— Meyer declined to say which quarterback he will draft with the No. 1 pick in April. He mentioned Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson as options.

"This is a monumental moment for this franchise and we've seen some franchises explode and we've seen others fail," Meyer said. "I've said this many times throughout my career: When the NFL says it's a quarterback league, I would say well so is college and so is high school and so is Pop Warner. It's a quarterback sport. ...