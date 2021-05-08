Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey auctioned for $1.38 million

Someone just lucked out on buying a piece of history that declared Michael Jordan the 1983 player of the year. Saturday morning, Heritage Auctions sold a game-worn, photo-matched University of North Carolina jersey for $1.38 million, making it the highest-priced sale of a Jordan jersey ever.

The jersey was the one Jordan was wearing on the March 1983 cover of the Sporting News that declared him the NCAA player of the year.

As a freshman, Jordan led Dean Smith's Tar Heels to the 1982 national championship over John Thompson's Georgetown Hoyas team that featured Patrick Ewing. Jordan's game-winning shot against Georgetown is widely credited as the key moment that started his legacy.

"We're extremely proud to have shattered the records for a Jordan game-worn jersey," Chris Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions, said in a release.

This is the second time the blue-and-white jersey has set the precedent for the most expensive Michael Jordan jersey. It was first auctioned off in 1999 and went for $63,500. This go-round, Heritage expected it to sell for around $1 million.