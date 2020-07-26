Michael Thompson wins 3M Open by 2 strokes in Minnesota

Thompson finished at 19-under 265 at the TPC Twin Cities. He was more nervous than he anticipated, even without spectators.

"It means so much to get a win, and it gets you into so many different tournaments and solidifies your job for two more years. That's enough pressure for anybody, let alone having fans out there," said Thompson, who has a 3-year-old son and an infant daughter he and his wife adopted in March.

Nobody throughout the windy and muggy week in Minnesota was steadier than Thompson, who entered the week 151st in the FedEx Cup standings and rocketed up to 39th on the way to Tennessee for the World Golf Championships event. He had three bogeys in 72 holes.

He hit solidly out of the sand to set up a birdie on the 16th and take sole possession of the lead. He deftly steered around the water danger on the 18th, landing his approach on the back of the green within 15 feet. With Long in the clubhouse, having played five groups ahead, Thompson had two putts to win. He needed only one, bending backward and thrusting his arms straight up in the air after the ball dropped in the cup.