Michigan St holds off No. 11 Northwestern for a 29-20 win

Taulia Tagovailoa missed two open receivers for potential scores in the first half and was picked off twice in the red zone. Also, Joseph Petrino missed a 29-yard field goal wide left on the first possession of the game.

Penix struggled before heading to the locker room in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be a right leg injury while he was getting tackled. He was 6 of 19 for 84 yards. Tuttle completed all five of his passes for 31 yards.

Scott carried 24 times for 80 yards and Baldwin took advantage of his first significant action this season as Indiana rushed for a season-high 234 yards. Baldwin carried the ball 16 times after logging one carry in the Hoosiers' previous five games.

Tagovailoa was 17 of 36 with 241 yards and one touchdown in the waning minutes. Dontay Demus Jr. had six receptions for 114 yards and the score.

Indiana secured a winning record in Big Ten play for the second straight season, something that hadn't happened since 1987-88.

Penn State 27, Michigan 17: Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State's three rushing touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions finally broke their winless skid to start the season, beating Michigan at Ann Arbor, Mich.