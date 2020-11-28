Michigan St holds off No. 11 Northwestern for a 29-20 win

Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory Saturday at East Lansing, Mich.
The Wildcats (5-1, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.
The Spartans (2-3, 2-3) lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.
Northwestern grabbed a 20-17 lead early in the fourth on Cam Porter's 3-yard run.
The Spartans rallied on Coghlin's 44-yard field goal after forcing a turnover one snap following Rocky Lombardi's interception.
Northwestern turned the ball over again, and receiver Berkeley Holman was carted off the field following the play.
Shakur Brown broke on Peyton Ramsey's pass and made contact with Holman, who lay motionless on the field while the school's medical staff evaluated him.
Holman was carefully strapped to a backboard and lifted onto a cart. After Holman's teammates surrounded him to offer support, he lifted his left arm and extended his thumb.
The Wildcats punted on their next possession, facing a fourth-and-10 from their 22, with a few minutes left.
Lombardi converted a third-and-8 from his 38 with a run after Northwestern called a timeout, taking time off the clock until punting from midfield with 32 seconds left.
The Wildcats ended the game by throwing laterals from deep in their end, trying to extend the play as time expired, only to have the Spartans recover the ball in the end zone for a touchdown at a fan-free game.
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11: Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a victory over Maryland at Bloomington, Ind.
Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1), who have won four straight at home.
The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed his first throw of the day — a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot.
Tuttle also led the Hoosiers to two fourth-quarter scores after replacing injured starter Michael Penix Jr.
Maryland (2-2) moved the ball well in the first half but struggled in the red zone after a 21-day break stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the cancellation of two games.
Taulia Tagovailoa missed two open receivers for potential scores in the first half and was picked off twice in the red zone. Also, Joseph Petrino missed a 29-yard field goal wide left on the first possession of the game.
Penix struggled before heading to the locker room in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be a right leg injury while he was getting tackled. He was 6 of 19 for 84 yards. Tuttle completed all five of his passes for 31 yards.
Scott carried 24 times for 80 yards and Baldwin took advantage of his first significant action this season as Indiana rushed for a season-high 234 yards. Baldwin carried the ball 16 times after logging one carry in the Hoosiers' previous five games.
Tagovailoa was 17 of 36 with 241 yards and one touchdown in the waning minutes. Dontay Demus Jr. had six receptions for 114 yards and the score.
Indiana secured a winning record in Big Ten play for the second straight season, something that hadn't happened since 1987-88.
Penn State 27, Michigan 17: Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State's three rushing touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions finally broke their winless skid to start the season, beating Michigan at Ann Arbor, Mich.
Keyvone Lee and Will Levis also ran for TDs, and Penn State (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) never trailed in this matchup of proud programs that have struggled mightily in this pandemic-shortened season.
Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but the Wolverines (2-4, 2-4) never found much of a consistent rhythm offensively.
It was the 899th victory for the Penn State program, and the Nittany Lions had to wait a while for this one. This was the first time they'd started a season 0-5, but three impressive touchdown drives were enough to hold off Michigan.
Penn State led 20-17 in the fourth quarter before a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Levis.
Cade McNamara, who came off the bench to guide Michigan to an overtime win at Rutgers last weekend, was off target for much of this game. He went 12 of 25 for 91 yards.
Rutgers 37, Purdue 30: Backup quarterback Johnny Langan sparked a second-half comeback to lead Rutgers to a victory over Purdue at West Lafayette, Ind.
Langan completed all four passing attempts for 95 yards and ran for 95 yards on 21 carries for the Scarlet Knights (2-4). Langan took over for Artur Sitkowski for most of the second half. Sitkowski got the nod because starter Noah Vedral was injured in the last game.
The Scarlet Knights narrowed their 10-point halftime deficit to 23-20 on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Langan to Kay'Ron Adams with 12:29 left in the third quarter.
Purdue (2-3) answered with an 18-yard TD pass from Jack Plummer to David Bell for a 10-point advantage, but then the momentum shifted heavily in Rutgers' favor when Aron Cruickshank responded with a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD.
The Scarlet Knights took a 34-30 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Aaron Young with 3:42 left in the third quarter. Rutgers boosted the advantage to 37-30 on a 28-yard field goal by Valentino Ambrosio.
