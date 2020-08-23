Mickelson making PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National

So, rather than sulk about it, Mickelson hopped a plane to the Ozark Mountains of southwest Missouri, where he found himself among plenty of familiar faces for the Charles Schwab Series.

Fellow tour rookies Ernie Els and Jim Furyk, both of whom already have won this season, are in the field at the picturesque course at Big Cedar Lodge. So is former Masters winner Mike Weir and former Players champion K.J. Choi, and his pairing includes good friends and longtime rivals Steve Stricker and Retief Goosen.

"I haven't seen them in a long time," Mickelson said. "Grew up playing with them for a number of years, and it's exciting for me to come out here and see so many people I know. On the regular tour, I don't know a lot of the guys now."

Mickelson has had a roller-coaster season so far, finishing second at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in March.

He also made the cut at the recent PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, though he faded well off the pace over the weekend. But he also has missed six cuts, including this week at The Northern Trust, leaving him with both optimism in his game but clearly defined areas that need work.